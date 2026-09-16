US Fed makes quarter-point rate hike over high inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points Wednesday, its first hike in three years as the central bank battles high inflation with a move sure to anger President Donald Trump.



The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to raise rates to between 3.75 percent and 4.00 percent, citing "elevated" inflation. It added that the rate hike would support a "timelier return" to its two-percent target for the metric.



AFP



