US moves aircraft from second British air base following Iranian threat: WSJ

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10-11-2026 | 02:04
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US moves aircraft from second British air base following Iranian threat: WSJ
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US moves aircraft from second British air base following Iranian threat: WSJ

The U.S. military moved aircraft from an air base in Britain on Monday following a threat from Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters

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