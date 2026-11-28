LBCI sources indicate that Bahrain's decision to summon the Lebanese ambassador stemmed from the kingdom's displeasure with Lebanon over allowing a conference to be held on its territory under the title “Scholarly Gathering in Solidarity with Bahrain's Scholars and in Condemnation of the Unjust Life Sentences Issued Against Them.”



According to LBCI, Bahrain is awaiting an official Lebanese condemnation, at the highest level, of the statements made during the conference, while stressing its commitment to maintaining the best fraternal relations with Lebanon.