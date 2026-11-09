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Paraguay's new president asks all ministers to resign amid bank crisis
World News
09-11-2026 | 12:30
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Paraguay's new president asks all ministers to resign amid bank crisis
Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana, appointed three days ago, asked all ministers on Monday to resign as the country endures a major banking crisis that has locked millions of people out of their accounts.
"My goal is to strengthen coordination within the Government and ensure more efficient management," Alliana wrote on X, adding that "all institutions will continue to operate with complete normality."
AFP
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