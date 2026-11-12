US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP

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12-11-2026 | 05:33
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US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP
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US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin in a motorcade on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war, an AFP journalist reported.

The talks come after the pair -- who will later travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- said they saw "openings" following two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

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