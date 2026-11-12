News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ana Gher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP
World News
12-11-2026 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left the Kremlin Thursday afternoon following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war, an AFP correspondent reported.
The pair are set to travel straight to Dublin for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is attending a European summit in the Irish capital.
AFP
World News
United States
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Kremlin
Vladimir Putin
Next
One dead, four wounded in downtown Washington shooting: Police chief
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-11-12
US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP
World News
2026-11-12
US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP
0
World News
2026-11-12
US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies
World News
2026-11-12
US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies
0
World News
2026-09-05
Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin
World News
2026-09-05
Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin
0
World News
2026-11-11
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
World News
2026-11-11
Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:40
Around 106,000 people protest in France
World News
11:40
Around 106,000 people protest in France
0
World News
11:31
FAA says more than 16,000 flights canceled in US air disruption
World News
11:31
FAA says more than 16,000 flights canceled in US air disruption
0
World News
09:44
Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says
World News
09:44
Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says
0
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-11
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
Lebanon News
2026-06-11
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
0
World News
2026-10-02
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
World News
2026-10-02
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
0
Middle East News
2026-04-14
Israeli ambassador hails 'wonderful exchange' following talks with Lebanon
Middle East News
2026-04-14
Israeli ambassador hails 'wonderful exchange' following talks with Lebanon
0
World News
2026-10-18
Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country
World News
2026-10-18
Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government
3
Lebanon News
06:16
Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:16
Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
10:34
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
5
World News
12:36
Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
World News
12:36
Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
6
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
World News
06:57
Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria
7
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
World News
06:25
Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters
8
World News
05:29
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia 'betting everything' on this winter's war campaign
World News
05:29
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia 'betting everything' on this winter's war campaign
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More