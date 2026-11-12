US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP

World News
12-11-2026 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left the Kremlin Thursday afternoon following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war, an AFP correspondent reported.

The pair are set to travel straight to Dublin for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is attending a European summit in the Irish capital.

AFP 

World News

United States

Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Kremlin

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
One dead, four wounded in downtown Washington shooting: Police chief
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-11-12

US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-11-12

US envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting: Russian agencies

LBCI
World News
2026-09-05

Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2026-11-11

Zelensky says meeting US envoys in Dublin on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:40

Around 106,000 people protest in France

LBCI
World News
11:31

FAA says more than 16,000 flights canceled in US air disruption

LBCI
World News
09:44

Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says

LBCI
World News
06:57

Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-11

Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates

LBCI
World News
2026-10-02

EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-14

Israeli ambassador hails 'wonderful exchange' following talks with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-10-18

Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

LBCI
World News
12:36

Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption

LBCI
World News
06:57

Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

LBCI
World News
06:25

Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters

LBCI
World News
05:29

Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia 'betting everything' on this winter's war campaign

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More