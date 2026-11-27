Russia's energy ministry is in contact with the United States regarding its deal to supply diesel, Deputy ‌Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.



Russia in part lifted its diesel export ban after it struck a deal in October with the White House as ⁠US President Donald Trump was seeking to calm diesel prices ahead of the midterm elections, though to date no Russian diesel cargoes have discharged in the US since the deal.



One diesel-carrying tanker, the Agioi Fanendes, is drifting in the North Atlantic Ocean not far ‌from ⁠New York according to LSEG data, after it briefly signalled for the port earlier this month. Novak had declined to comment on that ⁠tanker on Wednesday.



Since the breakdown of an energy ceasefire at the end of last month, Russia is ⁠again battling an onslaught of Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries, causing ⁠capacity outages and fuel shortages across several regions.



Reuters