China says spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'

Beijing accused the United States on Thursday of using false allegations of spying as a pretext to impose a technological "blockade" on China, following claims that Nvidia boss Jensen Huang was the victim of a Chinese espionage plot.



"China's technological progress is driven by independent innovation and open cooperation. The U.S. side should stop fabricating such 'spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.



AFP