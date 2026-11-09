China rejects 'baseless' claims it spied on Nvidia boss

China rejected on Monday claims that it had spied on Jensen Huang, chief executive of U.S. chip giant Nvidia, calling the allegations "baseless."



"We have responded to this matter previously. The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing, after the company's board announced it had opened a probe into media reports alleging "a foreign intelligence effort."



AFP

