Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54

World News
04-11-2026 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party&#39;s total to 54
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s seat in the U.S. Senate, bringing the Democrats’ total to 54 seats, compared with 42 held by Republicans. 

World News

Abdul

El-Sayed

Michigan

Senate

seat,

bringing

party's

total

LBCI Next
Far-right wave 'unravelling', says Spain's Sanchez after US vote
Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah denies allegations of military involvement in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Iran supreme leader says those expecting US policy shift 'seriously mistaken'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Israel president condemns 'racist' election remarks against Arab citizens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:15

Far-right wave 'unravelling', says Spain's Sanchez after US vote

LBCI
World News
02:22

Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party

LBCI
World News
02:19

China 'willing to continue working' with US after midterms

LBCI
World News
00:46

Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-11-01

Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency

LBCI
World News
2026-09-14

Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-12

Houthi official warns of 'swift, painful response' if US enters Yemen war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More