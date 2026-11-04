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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54
World News
04-11-2026 | 02:40
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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54
Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s seat in the U.S. Senate, bringing the Democrats’ total to 54 seats, compared with 42 held by Republicans.
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