US says shot down two Iranian drones targeted at Bahrain

The United States on Friday denied that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had destroyed a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, saying U.S. forces had intercepted two Iranian drones headed for the country.



"The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said on X, adding there were no injuries or damage.



Earlier in the day, the Guards issued a statement saying its forces "targeted and destroyed the U.S. aggressors' early-warning radar" in Bahrain.



AFP



