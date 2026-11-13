Russia says four killed overnight as nearly 1,200 Ukraine drones shot down

Russia said on Friday that it shot down nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest swarms sent by Kyiv, and reported at least four people were killed.



The attack came a day after intense shuttle diplomacy in U.S.-led talks to end the war approaching its fifth year. U.S. envoys held hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before jetting to Dublin to huddle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



AFP