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Pope says he is 'overcoming' health crisis
World News
13-11-2026 | 11:26
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Pope says he is 'overcoming' health crisis
Pope Leo XIV said Friday he was "overcoming" recent lung cancer surgery, thanking supporters in his adopted Peruvian hometown of Chiclayo for their prayers.
"Thank you for your affection, support and prayers, especially for my health during this time of trial which, with God's help, I am overcoming," Leo told a crowd gathered for a mass in the northern city.
AFP
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