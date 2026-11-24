News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
Lebanon News
24-11-2026 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aoun, Salam discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements, holiday security measures
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tuesday morning to discuss the country’s general situation in light of recent developments.
The meeting addressed ongoing contacts and consultations regarding the period following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz’s visit to Beirut, and ongoing discussions in New York to establish new arrangements to prevent a vacuum as UNIFIL begins withdrawing at the end of the year.
The two leaders also discussed the importance of security measures during the holiday season, stressing the need for military and security forces to strictly enforce measures to ensure a safe and stable environment. Implementation is set to begin next week.
Salam briefed Aoun on measures taken to ensure air traffic safety at Beirut’s airport and address the presence of birds that could interfere with aircraft operations.
The meeting also reviewed measures to ensure food safety, emphasizing that security and food safety strengthen the confidence of citizens and visitors arriving in Lebanon during the holiday season.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
United Nations
UNIFIL
19 detained in Beirut security campaign targeting street begging
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-14
Defense Minister meets new French ambassador, discusses post-UNIFIL arrangements
Lebanon News
2026-09-14
Defense Minister meets new French ambassador, discusses post-UNIFIL arrangements
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-02
Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
Lebanon News
2026-10-02
Aoun, Salam discuss Washington talks, Nabatieh visit and Cabinet measures
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-09
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
Lebanon News
2026-09-09
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-26
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanon News
2026-08-26
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:07
19 detained in Beirut security campaign targeting street begging
Lebanon News
03:07
19 detained in Beirut security campaign targeting street begging
0
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-12
Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry
World News
2026-02-12
Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry
0
World News
2026-02-11
NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
World News
2026-02-11
NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon, Qatar move forward with electricity project to supply up to 3,000 MW
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
Lebanon News
09:01
Macron praises Lebanon’s decision to hold direct talks with Israel in Independence Day message
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Four smuggling attempts, 733 kilograms of explosives seized in Lebanon: Who was the intended recipient?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu accused of undermining Eisenkot’s efforts to form Israel’s next government
4
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
World News
09:08
Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
5
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
Middle East News
08:16
Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
6
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
Middle East News
09:52
US discussing military training for Syrian forces: Reuters
8
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
Middle East News
08:49
Netanyahu says Israel faces 'grave threats', warns against downplaying them
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More