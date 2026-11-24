Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tuesday morning to discuss the country’s general situation in light of recent developments.



The meeting addressed ongoing contacts and consultations regarding the period following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz’s visit to Beirut, and ongoing discussions in New York to establish new arrangements to prevent a vacuum as UNIFIL begins withdrawing at the end of the year.



The two leaders also discussed the importance of security measures during the holiday season, stressing the need for military and security forces to strictly enforce measures to ensure a safe and stable environment. Implementation is set to begin next week.



Salam briefed Aoun on measures taken to ensure air traffic safety at Beirut’s airport and address the presence of birds that could interfere with aircraft operations.



The meeting also reviewed measures to ensure food safety, emphasizing that security and food safety strengthen the confidence of citizens and visitors arriving in Lebanon during the holiday season.