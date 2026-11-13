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Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
World News
13-11-2026 | 12:36
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Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption
Microsoft on Friday apologized for the massive outage that hit users, public services and businesses around the world, saying the collapse was "a technical issue not related to cyber or AI."
"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," it said, adding that full operations were still being restored after the outage started on Thursday.
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