Microsoft says 'not aware of any malicious activity' causing Outlook outage

Variety and Tech
13-11-2026 | 05:05
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Microsoft says &#39;not aware of any malicious activity&#39; causing Outlook outage
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Microsoft says 'not aware of any malicious activity' causing Outlook outage

Microsoft said Thursday that it was not aware of any "malicious activity" behind the hours-long disruption of its Outlook services.

"As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution," Microsoft said.


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Microsoft

Activity

Outlook

Outage

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