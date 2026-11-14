US proposed ceding Ukraine territory in exchange for joining NATO: Zelensky

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14-11-2026 | 05:10
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US proposed ceding Ukraine territory in exchange for joining NATO: Zelensky
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US proposed ceding Ukraine territory in exchange for joining NATO: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States proposed Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO and that his government was in talks on "specific" security guarantees from the West.

"The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?' This was the first time this had been raised," Zelensky told reporters Friday in comments embargoed until Saturday.

He said Ukraine was discussing "specific security guarantees from NATO and the EU" and that if Western countries confirmed them, "then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own."

AFP

World News

United States

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine

Russia

NATO

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