Xi says looks forward to discussing 'global situation' with Trump: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he looked forward to discussing "major issues" including the "global situation" with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, state media reported, hours after Xi's arrival in Washington on Wednesday evening.



"I look forward to in-depth exchanges with President Trump on major issues concerning our bilateral relations and the global situation (and) to further enriching the substance of our constructive strategic stability relationship," Xi said in written remarks published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.



AFP