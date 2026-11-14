US forces say responded to suspected drone activity over base in Britain

World News
14-11-2026 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US forces say responded to suspected drone activity over base in Britain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US forces say responded to suspected drone activity over base in Britain

U.S. forces responded to possible drone activity over a military base in Britain on Friday, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said, in the latest security incident at a facility hosting American military aircraft.

"No personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected" at the RAF Lakenheath base, the Air Force spokesperson said in a statement.

"We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families," the statement added.

The possible drone incident came after the U.S. Justice Department announced charges earlier in the week against three men it described as "Iranian operatives" over their role in an alleged terrorist plot at RAF Fairford, another British base.

The three men allegedly helped plan and direct the September incident at the base, which came to light when police were called after a local farmer reported seeing a group of men with several white vans engaged in "suspicious" activity.

A U.S. charging document stated that a man identified as Mohammad Ali al-Hassani directed unnamed individuals to drive to the base in the vans, some of which contained barrels of fuel, and that he earlier paid the group to buy metallic objects that could be used as shrapnel.

Days after the incident, the United States withdrew all its B-1 bombers from the base.

The United States has flown military aircraft from bases in Britain as part of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran launched earlier this year.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatened to strike U.S. bases beyond the Middle East, including in Europe, if they are used for attacks against the Islamic Republic.

AFP

World News

United States

Military

Britain

Air Force

LBCI Next
Trump to discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, with Xi and Putin: US official
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russia 'betting everything' on this winter's war campaign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-09

Drone activity reported over Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-06

US Senator Murphy says Pentagon denied him access to US base in Qatar

LBCI
World News
2026-10-06

Britain likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem consulate closes, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-02

Houthis say Saudi forces launched 94 strikes in Yemen in 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:44

Expect more flight cancellations, US transport chief says

LBCI
World News
06:57

Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

LBCI
World News
06:47

SpaceX's Starship set for return to Earth after booster catch aborted

LBCI
World News
06:25

Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-21

Strait of Hormuz remains closed until further notice: Iran’s Fars News Agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-09

30 truck Caritas Lebanon aid convoy reaches border towns, returns safely to Beirut

LBCI
World News
2026-10-27

EU unveils plan for beefed up border agency with deportation powers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-25

Israeli army says it has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa and other areas of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Aoun: UNIFIL’s mandate must be renewed, with Resolution 1701 remaining the basis for future arrangements in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:36

Microsoft says 'deeply sorry' for global disruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says

LBCI
World News
06:25

Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations: Reuters

LBCI
World News
11:26

Pope says he is 'overcoming' health crisis

LBCI
World News
06:57

Clashes between gangs, vigilantes kill over 50 in northern Nigeria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More