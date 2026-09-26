Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov

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26-09-2026 | 12:23
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Europe &#39;doing everything&#39; to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia&#39;s Lavrov
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Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday accused European countries of "doing everything" to thwart talks to help end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the (Donald) Trump administration is interested," he said, referring to the U.S. government.

AFP

World News

Russia

Sergei Lavrov

Europe

Moscow

Kyiv

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