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Kuwait says four injured after Iranian drones intercepted
Middle East News
26-11-2026 | 08:13
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Kuwait says four injured after Iranian drones intercepted
Kuwait's defense ministry said at least four people were injured Thursday after Iranian drones targeting a vital facility were intercepted.
"The Iranian aggression targeted a vital facility, causing falling shrapnel that injured four people," said a statement by the defense ministry, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the incident caused unspecified "material damage."
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