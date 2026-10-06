US Senator Murphy says Pentagon denied him access to US base in Qatar

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the U.S. Department of Defense denied him access to a key U.S. military base in ‌Qatar during a visit to the Middle East, describing it as part of a U.S. government effort to conceal the impact of the Iran war.



The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The Al Udeid Air Base is the largest U.S. base ⁠in the region and has repeatedly been attacked by Iran during the war launched by the US and Israel in February.



"This trip confirmed for me that there is an active, unprecedented, unconstitutional effort underway to hide the costs of this war and the implications of this war from Congress and the American people," Murphy told a small group of journalists in Riyadh, the second stop on his trip.



He also ‌said ⁠that the Pentagon refused to set up a briefing for him on the war while he was in the region.



Reuters