The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine ‌of engaging of "terrorist activity" in the Baltic Sea, and said that it ⁠hoped Baltic Sea states use their influence to warn Kyiv against such practices.



A Russian cargo ship, Sparta II, caught ‌fire ⁠after an apparent Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, and is ⁠currently being towed back to Russian territory after ⁠drifting into Finnish waters.



AFP