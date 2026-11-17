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Two major Kyiv bridges closed after Russian strikes
World News
17-11-2026 | 02:07
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Two major Kyiv bridges closed after Russian strikes
Two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital were closed on Tuesday after Russian strikes hit them in a wave of overnight attacks, Kyiv authorities said on social media.
"The Southern Bridge was damaged. Traffic across the bridge has been closed," the city administration said, adding: "The Northern Bridge was damaged. Traffic across the bridge has been closed in both directions.”
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