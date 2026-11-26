Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Wednesday, ‌striking a shopping centre and two other buildings, with warnings for residents to remain in shelters still in place, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



Reuters witnesses said there had been two series of loud explosions ⁠in the city.



Klitschko said on Telegram that the attack was continuing and warned residents to remain in shelters. Four people were wounded, with two in serious condition, he added.



Klitschko said missiles had struck a shopping centre and two other buildings on the east side of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. He said one ‌building ⁠had been badly damaged.



Reuters