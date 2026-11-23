President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukraine was behind strikes on two Russian vessels off the Libyan port of Benghazi, in the latest spillover from the more than four-year-long war.



"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelensky wrote on X.



"Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," the Ukrainian leader added.



AFP