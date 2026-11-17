China condemned on Tuesday new U.S. curbs on chip exports and vowed to take "necessary measures" after Washington moved to close a loophole under intense scrutiny after the Nvidia spy scandal.



"The U.S. repeatedly overstretches the concept of national security, abusing export control measures," China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news briefing, adding that "China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."



AFP



