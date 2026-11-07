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Death toll in Poland's Krakow shooting rises to six: Police
World News
07-11-2026 | 12:29
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Death toll in Poland's Krakow shooting rises to six: Police
The death toll in a shooting in Poland's second city of Krakow has risen to six, Polish police said on Saturday.
"Another of those wounded in the incident in Krakow's Main Market Square has died. The death toll now stands at six: four women and two men," the police said on X. The previous toll put the number of killed at five.
AFP
World News
Shooting
Poland
Krakow
Gunman in Krakow shooting acted alone, is Polish
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