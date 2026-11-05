Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says

Middle East News
05-11-2026 | 04:06
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Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says
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Tanker struck by two projectiles north of Qatar, crew status unconfirmed, UKMTO says

A tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles about 50 nautical miles ‌north of Qatar's Madinat ash Shamal on November 4 at 2320 GMT, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday.

The British maritime agency ⁠said the status of the crew and the extent of any damage were unclear.

Reuters

Middle East News

Tanker

Qatar

Madinat ash Shamal

United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

UKMTO

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