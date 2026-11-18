News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
South Korea to disable public Wi-Fi around exam halls on Thursday: science ministry
World News
18-11-2026 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea to disable public Wi-Fi around exam halls on Thursday: science ministry
South Korea said on Wednesday it will suspend public Wi-Fi services around test centres where 550,000 students are sitting a nine-hour college entrance exam the following day.
"We are taking steps in coordination with education authorities," a science ministry spokeswoman said when asked by AFP about cutting internet hotspots over cheating fears.
AFP
World News
Korea
disable
public
Wi-Fi
around
halls
Thursday:
science
ministry
Next
Xi tells Trump wants 'strategically stable relationship': Xinhua
China's Xi greets Trump on arrival at Shenzhen airport: AFP journalist
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-08-22
South Korea sends trial container ship through Arctic route: Ministry
World News
2026-08-22
South Korea sends trial container ship through Arctic route: Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-24
Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-24
Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon
0
World News
2026-11-10
North Korea accuses UN chief of siding with South Korea over border tensions
World News
2026-11-10
North Korea accuses UN chief of siding with South Korea over border tensions
0
World News
2026-10-06
North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations
World News
2026-10-06
North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:39
Ukraine urges Xi, Trump to 'pressure' Putin to end war
World News
07:39
Ukraine urges Xi, Trump to 'pressure' Putin to end war
0
World News
06:25
Russia says 'full-scale' Putin-Trump talks in China not likely: state media
World News
06:25
Russia says 'full-scale' Putin-Trump talks in China not likely: state media
0
World News
06:17
US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses
World News
06:17
US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses
0
World News
05:48
Xi tells Trump wants 'strategically stable relationship': Xinhua
World News
05:48
Xi tells Trump wants 'strategically stable relationship': Xinhua
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14
Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
0
World News
2026-10-13
French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
World News
2026-10-13
French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests
0
Middle East News
2026-10-13
Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation
Middle East News
2026-10-13
Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
US, France discuss alternative to UNIFIL as Washington pushes for smaller international presence in southern Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
US, France discuss alternative to UNIFIL as Washington pushes for smaller international presence in southern Lebanon: The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
3
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli army claims it destroyed Hezbollah underground tunnel in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli army claims it destroyed Hezbollah underground tunnel in South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
11:06
US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
Middle East News
11:06
US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
5
World News
09:47
France rejects 'absurd' Russian claim French troops participating in Ukraine war
World News
09:47
France rejects 'absurd' Russian claim French troops participating in Ukraine war
6
Middle East News
11:02
West Bank settler representative vows to 'build even more' after UK sanctions
Middle East News
11:02
West Bank settler representative vows to 'build even more' after UK sanctions
7
Middle East News
12:42
Israel says will take 'countermeasures' after UK sanctions
Middle East News
12:42
Israel says will take 'countermeasures' after UK sanctions
8
Middle East News
04:14
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
Middle East News
04:14
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More