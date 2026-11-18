President Xi Jinping told Donald Trump on Wednesday that he wanted a "constructive, strategically stable relationship" between China and the United States, as he welcomed the U.S. president at Shenzhen's airport, Xinhua reported.



"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations—one built upon the foundations of mutual respect, fairness, and reciprocity," Xi said a day before formal talks with Trump and a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



AFP