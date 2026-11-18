Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at the airport as the U.S. leader arrived Wednesday ahead of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen that will also include Russia's Vladimir Putin, AFP footage showed.



After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags, before the two leaders shook hands.



AFP