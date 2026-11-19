Relations between China and the United States are "stable and improved," President Xi Jinping told counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday in their third face-to-face meeting this year.



"During this period, China-U.S. relations have remained generally stable and improved, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injecting stability and certainty into the world," Xi said in Shenzhen ahead of the leaders' trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.







AFP