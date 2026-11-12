Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident

Large numbers of police in tactical gear poured into a Washington, DC, neighborhood on ‌Thursday morning, where police said an active shooter was barricaded in a building. At least four people had been wounded, according to local ⁠media.



The shooter was not yet in custody, police said.



"MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID The AREA," ‌the ⁠Metropolitan Police Department said on X.



Officers with rifles could be seen positioned on buildings nearby with dozens of police vehicles ⁠in the area.



A police spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of people wounded.



The ⁠incident took place in a neighborhood known as Logan Circle about ⁠a mile (1.6 km) northeast of the White House.



Reuters