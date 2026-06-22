A patient at Notre Dame De Liban Hospital - Jounieh urgently needs A+ blood type, to donate please call: 70 281 616

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22-06-2026 | 04:02
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A patient at Notre Dame De Liban Hospital - Jounieh urgently needs A+ blood type, to donate please call: 70 281 616
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A patient at Notre Dame De Liban Hospital - Jounieh urgently needs A+ blood type, to donate please call: 70 281 616

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Blood

Donation

Jounieh

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A patient at Notre Dame De Liban Hospital - Jounieh urgently needs A+ blood type, to donate please call: 70 281 616

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