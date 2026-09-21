Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the U.S. from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.



During the ⁠visit, Xi "will hold in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference shortly after the announcement.



The ⁠reciprocal visits by the two heads of state within a six-month period are "of historic, milestone significance," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun ⁠said.



"China is willing to work with the U.S. to ... strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, continuously ⁠enhance the well-being of the peoples of both countries, and promote world ⁠peace, stability and prosperity," Guo added.







Reuters