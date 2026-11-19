South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday he hoped a reopening of dialogue with North Korea would lead to discussions on ending the Korean War and establishing a lasting peace, as he addressed Asia-Pacific leaders in China.



Speaking at a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit ⁠in Shenzhen, Lee said peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula were essential to shared regional prosperity and urged members to take an active interest and cooperate, according to the Korean presidential office.



His statement came ahead of a trilateral summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States at APEC, with some analysts saying North ⁠Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions on Pyongyang could be among the issues discussed.







Reuters