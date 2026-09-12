No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media

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12-09-2026 | 08:17
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No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media
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No decision yet on Putin attending G20 in Miami: Kremlin to Russian media

The Kremlin said Saturday it had not yet made a decision on whether President Vladimir Putin would go to the G20 summit in Miami, after Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said he was willing to meet the Russian leader there for talks on ending the war.

"We do not know yet whether we will be going to Miami," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by Russia's TASS news agency as saying.



AFP
 

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