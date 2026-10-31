Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Tehran had discussed a message from U.S. Vice President JD Vance during high-level meetings, but added that there were currently no plans for direct talks with the United States.



Last week, Vance, who led the U.S. delegation in previous negotiations, sent a message to a senior Iranian official.



The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had proposed resuming talks aimed at ending the war. However, President Donald Trump denied the reports, saying the proposal was limited to discussions on allowing medical supplies into Iran.



Reuters