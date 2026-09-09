Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo

Variety and Tech
09-09-2026 | 14:26
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Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
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Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo

Apple unveiled its long-awaited first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on Wednesday, in the company's first launch event since CEO John Ternus took the reins on September 1.

"Others have created foldables that just feel like two phones awkwardly stuck together," Ternus said in a video shown at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, adding that Apple wanted a device with a large display "that feels as natural and intuitive as (the) iPad."

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