News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
Variety and Tech
09-09-2026 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
Apple unveiled its long-awaited first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on Wednesday, in the company's first launch event since CEO John Ternus took the reins on September 1.
"Others have created foldables that just feel like two phones awkwardly stuck together," Ternus said in a video shown at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, adding that Apple wanted a device with a large display "that feels as natural and intuitive as (the) iPad."
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Apple
United States
Smartphone
iPhone Duo
John Ternus
China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-24
Romania shoots down drone in its airspace for first time: President
World News
2026-07-24
Romania shoots down drone in its airspace for first time: President
0
World News
2026-07-13
UK unveils to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: Ministry
World News
2026-07-13
UK unveils to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
LBCI celebrates 41 years: From the generation that built its legacy to the one writing its next chapter
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
LBCI celebrates 41 years: From the generation that built its legacy to the one writing its next chapter
0
World News
2026-09-07
North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports
World News
2026-09-07
North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties, TASS reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:18
China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
World News
10:18
China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
0
World News
2026-08-21
Bitcoin jumps over 5% for third day on US crypto policy hopes
World News
2026-08-21
Bitcoin jumps over 5% for third day on US crypto policy hopes
0
World News
2026-08-14
France's top court blocks social media ban for under-15s
World News
2026-08-14
France's top court blocks social media ban for under-15s
0
Variety and Tech
2026-08-05
Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts
Variety and Tech
2026-08-05
Disney signs deal to let TikTok users add film extracts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-06
Iran says US proposal to end war 'under review': Local media
Middle East News
2026-05-06
Iran says US proposal to end war 'under review': Local media
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Israel army says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Israel army says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2026-05-03
Egyptian singer Hany Shaker dies after long illness
Variety and Tech
2026-05-03
Egyptian singer Hany Shaker dies after long illness
0
World News
2026-05-26
Four people killed in train collision with Belgian school bus
World News
2026-05-26
Four people killed in train collision with Belgian school bus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
3
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
5
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
7
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
8
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More