German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Ukraine's allies want to work as a "team" with Kyiv and Washington when they hold talks with Russia on ending the Ukraine war.



"As the 'Coalition of the Willing', we have made it clear together today that we welcome the United States' move to initiate new negotiations with Russia," said Merz, after Ukraine's supporters held talks in Berlin. "We want to be involved in these negotiations. We want to do it as a team with Kyiv and Washington."



AFP