Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv

Moscow on Friday summoned the UK's charge d'affaires in Russia over what it called an "escalation" in arms supplies to Kyiv, accusing London of having a "confrontational stance" on the Ukraine war.



Moscow's foreign ministry said Danae Dholakia was given a "strong protest against London's continued escalation of supplies of drones and other weapons" to Kyiv and told that Britain's "highly confrontational stance on the Ukrainian issue is clearly aimed at prolonging and escalating" the war.



AFP



