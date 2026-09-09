UN nuclear watchdog board lifts Syria non-compliance complaint: Diplomats

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 08:53
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UN nuclear watchdog board lifts Syria non-compliance complaint: Diplomats
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UN nuclear watchdog board lifts Syria non-compliance complaint: Diplomats

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Wednesday lifted a long-time non-compliance complaint against Syria after Damascus led agency experts to key nuclear sites, according to diplomats.

The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "adopted by consensus" a text stating that a 2011 resolution finding Syria in non-compliance with its obligations was "terminated", noting the current government's cooperation, two diplomats told AFP.

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