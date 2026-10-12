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Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says
World News
12-10-2026 | 03:30
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Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says
A provincial chief minister - belonging to the party of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan - and some of his cabinet members were detained after the suspension of his government under emergency rule, the federal junior interior minister said on Monday.
"Yes, I can confirm that the chief minister (Sohail Afridi) and some of his cabinet members have been taken into preventive custody," minister Talal Chaudhry told Reuters.
If any of them have any cases to be tried against them, they will be charged and tried but the others will be released, he said, adding that the detentions happened on Sunday.
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