A provincial chief minister - belonging to the party of Pakistan's former ‌Prime Minister Imran Khan - and some of his cabinet members were detained after the suspension of his government ⁠under emergency rule, the federal junior interior minister said on Monday.



"Yes, I can confirm that the chief minister (Sohail Afridi) and some of his cabinet members have been taken into ‌preventive ⁠custody," minister Talal Chaudhry told Reuters.



If any of them have any cases to be tried ⁠against them, they will be charged and tried but the others ⁠will be released, he said, adding that the ⁠detentions happened on Sunday.



Reuters