Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says

World News
12-10-2026 | 03:30
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Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan&#39;s party detained, junior minister says
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Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says

A provincial chief minister - belonging to the party of Pakistan's former ‌Prime Minister Imran Khan - and some of his cabinet members were detained after the suspension of his government ⁠under emergency rule, the federal junior interior minister said on Monday.

"Yes, I can confirm that the chief minister (Sohail Afridi) and some of his cabinet members have been taken into ‌preventive ⁠custody," minister Talal Chaudhry told Reuters.

If any of them have any cases to be tried ⁠against them, they will be charged and tried but the others ⁠will be released, he said, adding that the ⁠detentions happened on Sunday.

Reuters

World News

Pakistan

Imran Khan

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