Israel elections chief says inquiry into irregularities will not undermine result

The head of Israel's Central Elections Committee said on Sunday that an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign funding in the country's recent vote would not invalidate its result, noting that so far "suspicions remain suspicions."



"We will examine them thoroughly and get to the very bottom of the matter in order to establish the full truth," committee chief Noam Sohlberg said in a video message. "Our position is that even if the suspicions are ultimately confirmed, this would not call into question the integrity of the electoral process or the overall results of the elections."



AFP



