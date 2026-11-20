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Ukraine child death toll climbs to near 2022 levels: UNICEF
World News
20-11-2026 | 08:05
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Ukraine child death toll climbs to near 2022 levels: UNICEF
The number of children killed and injured in the Ukraine war so far this year has already surpassed last year's and is on track to rival the deadly first year of the conflict in 2022, the U.N. children's agency said on Friday.
Russian attacks on Ukraine have been intensifying this year, with long-range weapons being the chief cause of civilian deaths, according to the United Nations. Russia has repeatedly denied intentionally attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.
At least 1,144 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine in the first ten months of 2026, UNICEF said, just below the 1,386 recorded in 2022, when Russia invaded.
UNICEF's Louise Wateridge said that 114 children had been killed and 1,030 injured through end-October and that the U.N. had verified around 270 attacks on education facilities this year. One was a Kyiv kindergarten in the Solomianskyi district that was hit for the second time on November 7, although there were no deaths or injuries since it was overnight.
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