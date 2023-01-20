Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail

World
2023-01-20 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail

Exports from Brazil to the 22 countries of the Arab League of nations generated record revenue of $17.7 billion in 2022, the highest since 1989, the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

 The figure represents a 23.06 percent rise over the previous year and puts the Arab world as a key trade partner of the South American nation, which also does a lot of business with China and Europe.

Arab countries of the Middle East and North Africa predominately buy agricultural products like meat and grains from Brazil. Sales of such goods represented 71 percent of the total exported by Brazil to the region, the Chamber said.

As in previous years, exports of Brazilian poultry to League countries stood out, rising by 26.35 percent in value as deals were not deterred by attempts to grow national production in the Middle East.

Arab nations paid an average around $2,172 per ton of Brazilian chicken in 2022, higher than $2,022 Brazil's other clients disbursed, the Chamber said.

The data highlights Brazil's importance as a halal food supplier to the Arab world, where buyers pay a premium for meat produced according to Muslim dietary requirements. It also evidences the effects of strong demand for imports in the Middle East and North Africa, and the impact of global food inflation on trade values.

The Chamber said global food inflation was exacerbated by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which disrupted international corn and wheat trade flows and lifted prices.

Brazil's capacity to produce large volumes of high quality halal foods suggests the country will remain a big chicken supplier, even as importing Arab nations invest to grow local capacity subsidized by oil revenues, the Chamber said.

Reuters

World

Global

Food

Inflation

Market

Commodities

Brazil

Exports

Arab

Nations

Agricultural

Products

Prevail

South America

Middle East

North Africa

LBCI Next
Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district
Recession angst triggers worst day of year for European stocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-18

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”

LBCI
Sports
06:50

Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 mln in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
04:58

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:28

For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

LBCI
World
09:24

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
09:19

Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

LBCI
World
09:09

Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
Sports
10:04

Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-12

Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-17

Berri, Mikati win “electricity round,” Bassil loses bet on “Hezbollah”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app