Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah

15-07-2025 | 04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are &#39;clear message&#39; to Hezbollah
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that ongoing Israeli military strikes in Lebanon were a clear message to Hezbollah, which he said was plotting to rebuild raid capabilities against Israel through its elite Radwan Force.

The Israeli military said earlier on Tuesday it had begun striking targets belonging to the Radwan Force in the Bekaa region of Lebanon.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s FM urges EU to uphold sovereignty, warns of ongoing Israeli threats
Parliament session opens with key MPs’ remarks on government performance: Major statements
LBCI Previous

