Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 10:57
High views
Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships
Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships

Lebanon's Industry Minister, Joe Issa El Khoury, reaffirmed the deep ties between Lebanon and Morocco during a meeting with the Moroccan Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Akrin. 

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and industrial sectors.

Ambassador Akrin delivered an official invitation from Moroccan Industry Minister Ryad Mezzour for El Khoury to visit Morocco at the head of a delegation of Lebanese industrialists. The visit aims to boost trade exchange and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

Later, Minister El Khoury met with Jordanian Ambassador Walid Al-Hadidi. The discussion focused on the need to establish joint industrial investment projects between Lebanese and Jordanian business leaders aimed at addressing regional market demands through integrated industrial cooperation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Morocco

Jordan

Industrial

Trade

Partnerships

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
