Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening

The Global diva Beyoncé performed alongside the Lebanese dance band Mayyas, which won America's Got Talent's top prize, at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday night.

The superstar performed several hits of fan favorites, while the Lebanese dance band created breathtaking visuals.

However, the music icon gave this concert for the first time since 2018.

The hotel will officially open to the public on February 10.